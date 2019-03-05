Peanut Butter Pie! Oh my!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Whether it’s warm or cold outside, peanut butter and chocolate make a perfect pair! Williamsburg based Executive Chef from The Hound’s Tale, Steven Sowell whipped up his restaurant’s signature Peanut Butter Pie. For more information, you can visit www.houndstale.com.

Peanut Butter Pie

> 1/2 Lb Cream Cheese

> 1.25 Cup sugar

> 1/2 lb peanut butter

> 1/2 cup heavy cream whipped

> 2.5 oz chopped chocolate chips

> Mix cream cheese and sugar till blended. add peanut butter and mix. beat heavy cream into mixture. add chocolate chips and blend till smooth. add to oreo crust and refrigerate for 4 hours

Oreo Crust:

> 7oz oreo

> 1.5 oz melted butter