Man found dead in water-filled hole in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A death investigation underway in Dinwiddie County after a man’s body was found in a hole partially filled with water Tuesday morning.

Tinisha Gilliam discovered the body at McKenney Estates Mobile Home Park shortly after 8:00 a.m. She says the discovery occurred after she and her boyfriend stepped outside onto their front porch.

“I said ‘babe, that’s a dead body right there, I see legs.’ And that’s when I ran in the house,” said Gilliam.

“He was just lying there,” recalled Gilliam. “Oh Lord, Tragedy.”

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Southern Dinwiddie County mobile home park and secured the scene.

“This morning we woke up and we saw all the police cars over there and when they started taping off, we knew something was wrong,” said Christopher Clay, who lives nearby. “I think it’s really sad.”

Upon arrival, investigators found a man partially submerged in water.

“His lower legs and his hands were out of the water; the rest of his body was covered with water,” said Major William Knott.

“I was scared to see that body like that,” said Gilliam.

Investigators learned that the hole was from work on a water or sewer line and had been uncovered for some time.

“From what I have gathered it seems to have been there for a while,” Major Knott added.

Gilliam says the hole has been there at least six months.

Investigators pumped the water out of the hole to search for evidence, but it filled back up quickly.

Those who live nearby say they hope the hole gets covered up and fixed.

The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond to determine the exact cause of death.

If you have any information about what happened at McKenney Estates, you’re asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.