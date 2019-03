PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – A lifelike tiger statue caused a brief moment of panic for a Prince William County Police officer recently.

The officer spotted the tiger statue while on patrol in a county shopping center.

“One of our officers experienced a moment of…uh…shock before realizing this little guy was harmless,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The department advised business owners to dispose of “realistic, life-size animal statues” with caution.