Teen arrested for murdering 82-year-old man inside Nottoway home

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. -- Two men were arrested in connection to the murder of Leslie Crews.

Crews, 82, was killed inside his Nottoway home on December 2, 2018. He had been shot in the head, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Kyle Bryant Wilmoth, 19, was charged with 1st Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Robbery, Breaking & Entering, and Grand Larceny of a Firearm, according to Nottoway County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Leanne Watrous.

Jereme James Lawrence, 30, was charged with Accessory After the Fact to 1st Degree Murder, Receiving a Stolen Firearm, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance.

At least one of the suspects lived near Crews, according to Crime Insider sources.

"One of the most kindhearted people you could meet," Hunter Dalton, who said he'd known Mr. Crews his entire life, said. "Very nice. Very generous. He would do anything in the world for anybody."

While a motive for the murder has not yet been released by investigators, Virginia State Police said several items were missing from Crews’ home.

This is a developing story.