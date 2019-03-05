WWE legend King Kong Bundy dead at 61

GLASSBORO, New Jersey — Christopher Pallies, known to wrestling fans worldwide as King Kong Bundy, died Monday.

He was 61 years old.

Bundy, who stood 6’4″ and weighed more than 400 pounds, was a fixture in the WWF (now WWE) in the 1980s.

“[He dominated] at the first WrestleMania and memorably challenging Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship inside a Steel Cage at WrestleMania 2,” the WWE wrote in a memorial article. “The sight of Bundy stepping between the ropes was intimidating enough, but his crushing offense proved that he was every bit as destructive as advertised. In fact, Bundy was so dominant that he demanded referees count to five when he pinned his opponents to show that there was no way they were getting up.”

Bundy was known for his finishing move, the “Avalanche Splash.”

Bundy’s cause of death has not yet been announced.