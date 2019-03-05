Helpful tips for training our 4-legged friends

Posted 10:58 am, March 5, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. – Our 4-legged friends are part of the family.  Valerie Paul, the owner of Impawsible Pups shared some helpful tips on training your furry friend.  Impawsible Pups also offers grooming, daycare, and boarding. Visit them online at www.impawsiblepups.com or give them a call at 804-285-23K9

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.