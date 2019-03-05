× Heinz announces two new mayo-mashups: Mayocue and Mayomust

Two new mayonnaise mashups will be joining Mayochup on shelves – both online and retail – this month, Heinz announced in a news release Tuesday.

The success of Mayochup – a bottled blend of ketchup and mayonnaise that created a buzz on social media in 2018 – has inspired Mayocue and Mayomust, mayonnaise with barbecue sauce and mustard, respectively, the company announced.

The 16.5-ounce bottles will be available for a suggested retail price of $3.49.

“Sauce lovers nationwide have been mixing different condiments to create flavor combinations that will take their favorite foods to the next level for years,” said Heinz Director of Marketing Nicole Kulwicki.