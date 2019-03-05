× Full list of jobs eliminated from Richmond Public Schools

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools officials released the full list of jobs that will be eliminated under the approved 2019-2020 school budget.

A total of 74 personnel cuts were made in the new budget and 25 new positions were added, meaning 49 net positions were cut.

Some of those eliminated positions include 17 attendance officers, four instructional assessment analysts, and four positions from the professional development office.

New positions include seven attendance liaison positions, five school-based custodians, and a safety and security specialist.

Here is the full list of personnel cuts and additions

Superintendent Jason Kamras said cutting $13 million from the proposed $300 million budget would help steer the school district in a new direction by creating more teaching positions and resources for the classroom, while eliminating unnecessary administrative positions.

“That funding will help us implement our strategic plan which came from the community,” Kamras said. “This is the reflection of everything that our students and families and staff said that they want. So, while we have cuts, we`re also asking for a lot of new money to be able to do all the new things in our classroom.”

The budget was approved by the RPS School Board last week and Richmond City Council on Monday. It now heads to Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney for approval.