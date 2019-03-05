Friday Cheers announces music lineup for 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Friday Cheers returns to Brown’s Island in May for its 35th season, showcasing some of the country’s hottest touring bands and Richmond’s homegrown talent.

The summer concert series begins on May 3 and takes place every Friday until June 28.

Friday Cheers, presented by Pacifico, showcases emerging headliners, including “some of the best bands that you may not have heard of yet.”

“Friday Cheers attracts a wide-ranging audience from the very young to the young at heart. Twenty-somethings looking to mingle, young families, and older adults all find common ground at Friday Cheers,” said organizers.

Tickets for Friday Cheers are $5 to $10, depending on the show. Children 12 and under get in free.

Advance tickets are now available for individual shows and season passes. Season Passes are $35 for a limited time (regular price, $50). You can purchase advance tickets, here.

The outdoor music series has hosted popular groups such as the Zac Brown Band and the Alabama Shake over the years.

Friday Cheers announced their full music lineup for 2019, headlined by acts like Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, The War and Treaty, and The Teskey Brothers.

Full concert series lineup:

May 3 – Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real (8:00) with Landon Elliott (6:30) $10

Lukas Nelson

Landon Elliott

May 10 – Chicano Batman (8:00) with Mikrowaves (6:30) $10

Chicano Batman

Mikrowaves

May 24 – RVA Music Night: Illiterate Light (8:00), Calvin Presents (7:00) and Tinnarose (6:00) $5

Illiterate Light

Calvin Presents

Tinnarose

May 31 – Colter Wall (8:00) with Thorp Jenson (6:30) $10

Colter Wall

Thorp Jenson

June 7 – The War and Treaty (8:00) with The Teskey Brothers (6:30) $10

The War and Treaty

Watch The Teskey Brothers

June 14 – The Budos Band (8:00) with Piranaha Rama (6:30) $10

The Budos Band

Piranha Rama

June 21 – Robert Glasper (8:00) with Kenneka Cook (6:30) $10

Robert Glasper

Kenneka Cook

June 28 – Lucy Dacus (8:00) with Deau Eyes (6:30) $5

Lucy Dacus

Deau Eyes