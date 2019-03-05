Forensics unit remains on scene a day after East Richmond double homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources say two men shot to death Monday have ties to Jamaica, and say the killings were not random.

"The whole city needs to get on one accord and pray together,” said Gloria Nash-Allen, a city faith leader.

Once investigators pulled out, a number of city volunteers pulled in, offering support in the event of trauma.

"If they have fear in their heart they won't talk to anyone- faith leaders or anybody,” said Nash-Allen.

Faith leaders made their rounds with Richmond police Tuesday afternoon in an effort to calm the communities fears after a violent night at the villas at Oakwood.

"I was walking to the trashcan, saw crime scene tape everywhere,” said Cherrell Caine, who recently moved in. “I was minding my own business because, I had just gotten off of work."

Richmond police say they're working a death investigation, and Crime Insider sources say two men were found shot to death inside apartment 15.

Those same sources say the two victims were not leaseholders at the apartment and were found partially bound with traces of duct tape.

"My sister was worried about what is going on because we have kids in the house," said Caine.

Decades ago, the East Richmond neighborhood was known for violence, and it's taken years to clean up its image.

Neighbors hope Monday’s scene doesn't mean a return to what used to be the norm.

"I heard this neighborhood has been quiet and it has been since I've moved here," said Caine.

Investigators are looking for help on this case.

A rented truck was removed from a peculiar parking spot and taken into evidence, according to CI sources.