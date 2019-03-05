× Crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down all lanes of I-64 east in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down all lanes of I-64 east in Henrico near mile marker 203, according to VDOT.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a tractor hauling logs rear ended a tractor hauling a flat bed trailer in the right lane of I-64 as traffic was slowing down due to a work zone . The tractor with the flat bed then rear ended a sedan. After hitting the sedan, the flat bed tractor then jack-knifed, hitting a third tractor-trailer in the left lane.

Everyone was wearing seat belts, according to police.

Emergency vehicles are on scene and drivers are asked to use alternate routes to avoid delays. The driver of the logging tractor was transported to the hospital with serious injuries while the driver of the sedan was checked at the scene for minor injuries.

Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.