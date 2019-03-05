CharlestonFoodieBabe shares can’t miss Charleston Wine + Food events

CHARLESTON, S.C. — “Eat It, Virginia!” is headed to Charleston Wine + Food! All week long, we will be posting updates about what’s happening at one of the country’s biggest food festivals. We are trailing Alex Graf and Chris Fultz of ZZQ and watch them cook their amazing barbecue at Smoking IN the Boy’s Room, an event that will celebrate women in the barbecue industry. For more information on that event and others, click here.

We are hopping on the road and can’t wait to land in Charleston.

We hit up @CharlestonFoodieBabe, who also happens to be on the Charleston Wine + Food Street Team (#CHSWFF if you want to follow along on Twitter or Instagram). CFB is a duo of food and drink-grammers who get the good shots at all the hot spots in Charleston and the surrounding areas.

Stephanie Lee, who began CFB around four years ago, gave us some inside scoop on how to hit the very busy festival.

Lee suggests for tickets (to the sold-out events), you should listen to the local radio. They have giveaways happening frequently with tickets to the Hipster Cocktail Party, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Retreat, Holi City Shakedown, and a few others.

If you are looking for the most bang for your buck from an action standpoint, the Culinary Village is definitely the place for you with chef demos and sampling all day everyday the festival takes place.

Lee also understands that Charleston can be overwhelming for a visitor and graciously breaks down the area with suggestions on what to do and where to eat.

Downtown

Do – Take a stroll on the battery. Tour a historic home. Visit the Gibbes Museum.

Eat – 5 Church, The Establishment, Husk, Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit, 167 Raw, FIG, The Ordinary, Miller’s All Day, Rodney Scott’s BBQ

John’s Island

Do – Visit the Angel Oak Tree.

Eat – Wild Olive

Folly

Do – Walk the Pier at Folly Beach.

Eat – Surf Bar, Taco Boy

Sullivan’s Island

Do – Take a seaside stroll.

Eat – Poe’s Tavern, Mex 1

