Celebrate Women’s History Month with Author Emily Arnold McCully

March 5, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - In celebration of Women's History Month, we sat down with Caldecott award-winning author and illustrator, Emily Arnold McCully, via satellite to talk about her book "She Did It! 21 Women Who Changed The Way We Think" and what inspired her to write her story and some of the common characteristics found in the girls and young women she profiled.

