Family, pets escape burning Dinwiddie home through bedroom window

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A Dinwiddie family and their pets escaped their burning home through a bedroom window. Dinwiddie firefighters were called to the house, along the 22000 block of Butterwood Road, at about 1:13 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5.

“Arriving units found a single story home with heavy fire showing from two sides. Crews attacked the fire with multiple handlines and brought the fire under control in approximately one hour,” a Dinwiddie Fire spokesperson posted on Facebook. “Occupants of the home were alerted to the fire by a properly operating smoke detector.”

No one was hurt in the fire.

Family and friends were helping those who lost their home to the fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday morning.

“Dinwiddie Fire & EMS would like to emphasize that a properly working smoke detector and knowing two ways out of each room resulted in these occupants escaping without injury,” the fire spokesperson said. “If you need assistance with a smoke detector or with home fire escape planning please contact DCFEMS at 804-469-5388.”

