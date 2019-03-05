Burgerim brings miniburgers to Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Richmond’s suburbs appear to have no problem finding the beef, as yet another West Coast-based burger chain is firing up in the region.

California-based Burgerim is opening its first Richmond-area location in the Publix-anchored Nuckols Place retail development at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Henrico County.

The burger chain will take up about 2,100 square feet at an end of a retail strip that houses MOD Pizza, Club Pilates and Luminous Nail & Spa.

In Episode 002, we get caught up on Scott’s new love affair and Robey dives into Richmond restaurant openings, the proper price for a good burger, and upcoming food festivals.

Booth Hardy from Barrel Thief recommends this episode’s perfect pour and Chef Johnny brings the heat from the kitchen to tell us what’s wrong (and right) with Richmond’s restaurant scene.

We close the show with by answering questions from the mailbag and Robey’s Rant.