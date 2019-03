Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - There are over 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer's and while no cure has been discovered yet, The Alzheimer's Research Center here in Richmond is about to begin a new study that could help patients. James McKenney, CEO and PharmD of The Alzheimer's Research Center is here to tell us more about this upcoming study. For more information visit www.alzresearch.net or call 804-755-2300.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY NATIONAL CLINICAL RESEARCH, INC.}