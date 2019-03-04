Volvo limits its cars’ top speed to 112 miles per hour for safety

Volvo will put a speed limit on its cars as part of its effort to eliminate fatal accidents.

The automaker says the limit will stop cars from going faster than 180 kilometers per hour, which works out to 112 mph. It said it is also considering other technology that could put stricter speed limits on cars driving near schools and hospitals.

Most cars can drive faster than 150 mph, and some automakers offer performance cars capable of driving even faster than that.

Volvo has set a goal of zero fatalities or serious injuries in new Volvos by 2020. But its statement Monday said that no matter what safety features it builds into cars, it needs to also address driver behavior as part of its efforts.

“Volvo is a leader in safety: we always have been and we always will be,” said Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson. “While a speed limitation is not a cure-all, it’s worth doing if we can even save one life.”

Volvo said it is also looking at ways to address the problems of driving while distracted or intoxicated. It said it will present plans for technology to address those problems later this month.

“We want to start a conversation about whether car makers have the right or maybe even an obligation to install technology in cars that changes their driver’s behavior, to tackle things like speeding, intoxication or distraction,” said Samuelsson.

The European Union is considering requiring what’s known as “Intelligent Speed Assistance” on new cars sold there by 2022.

That equipment would require cars to have technology that would make them comply with speed limit signs. Some places in Europe, such as many highways in Germany, do not have speed limits.

The rules that would require such limits are not finalized,and wouldn’t apply outside of the European Union.

— CNN Business’ Peter Valdes-Dapena contributed to this story.