× Two people found dead inside Richmond apartment building

RICHMOND, Va. — Two people were found dead inside a Richmond apartment building Monday evening.

Around 6:25 pm, officers received a call for a person down in the 3500 block of E Richmond Road.

When police arrived they located two individuals deceased inside an apartment building.

This is currently being investigated as a death investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000