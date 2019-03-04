Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - The Haus of Muses presents Richmond's first annual Unity Vogue Ball. AnthonyDennis and The Haus of Muses member, Jean Kromm joined us in the studio to talk about the event. They will feature high fashion and fun for an evening of fireceness and fabulosity for a community event rooted in African-American and Latino LBGTQ cultures.

The Unity Ball will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, March 9th at ArtWorks Studios & Galleries at 320 Hull Street in Richmond.

Tickets for the Unity Ball are $25. You can buy tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/haus-of-muses-rva-unity-ball-tickets-55261094421