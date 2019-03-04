RVA Unity Ball

Posted 11:11 am, March 4, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va - The Haus of Muses presents Richmond's first annual Unity Vogue Ball. AnthonyDennis and The Haus of Muses member, Jean Kromm joined us in the studio to talk about the event. They will feature high fashion and fun for an evening of fireceness and fabulosity for a community event rooted in African-American and Latino LBGTQ cultures.

The Unity Ball will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, March 9th at ArtWorks Studios & Galleries at 320 Hull Street in Richmond.

Tickets for the Unity Ball are $25. You can buy tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/haus-of-muses-rva-unity-ball-tickets-55261094421

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.