Police seek man accused of stealing $1,300 worth of lottery tickets

HARRISBURG, PA (WPMT) — Police in Harrisburg are searching for a man suspected of stealing $1,300 worth of lottery tickets from a store last month.

Police say the suspect entered the Minjaj Body Oils & Variety Store at about 2 a.m. and took the tickets, cashing them in later that day at stores in Harrisburg and Steelton.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900.

