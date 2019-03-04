Travis Scott, Missy Elliot, Dave Matthews to perform at Pharrell Williams’ Virginia Beach festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Pharrell Williams tweeted a video that announced the line up for his Something in the Water festival, scheduled April 26 to April 28 in Virginia Beach.

The performances would be held at both the Oceanfront stages and at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

The line up, according to the video, included dozens of artists such as: Travis Scott, Missy Elliot, Migos, Maggie Rogers, Diplo, Pusha T, Janelle Monae, and Dave Matthews Band.

The full line up of 30 artists is as listed:

Travis Scott

Lil Uzi Vert

Jaden Smith

Dave Matthews Band

Jhené Aiko

Kaytranada

Maggie Rogers

Migos

Diplo

Deepak Chopra

Radiant Children

Dram

Missy Elliot

Mac Demarco

Geoffrey Canada

Trap Karaoke

Ferg

SZA

Pusha T

Kaws

Masego

John-Robert

J Balvin

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Pharrell & Friends

Janelle Monae

Virgil Abloh

Pop Up Church Service

Leikeli47

Rosalía

In addition to the concert, the multi-venue festival will feature sports activities and panel discussions with thought leaders and forward-thinking brands.

Williams, a Virginia Beach native, first proposed the idea for the festival last fall. City officials hoped the festival would lead to a new start for the weekend which was marred last year when three people were shot.

“I think it’s the real answer with culturally-relevant solutions for a weekend that’s had some problems,” Virginia Beach City Councilman David Nygaard said.

