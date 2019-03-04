Nikki-Dee Ray donates bassinet, diapers to mother in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Last week, the Salvation Army tagged CBS 6's Nikki-Dee Ray in a tweet about a local woman with a one-week old daughter who was in need of a bassinet.

Because of that quick interaction, Nikki-Dee was able to rally support for the new mom through the CBS 6 Gives initiative.

Nikki-Dee and CBS6 were thrilled to bless this new mom with a bassinet and much needed diapers for her daughter.

In addition, the day of the delivery just so happened to be long-time Salvation Army employee, Lorraine Edwards’, last day. Lorraine was thrilled to receive the gift on behalf of the new mother, as well a small gift from CBS 6 for all her years of service.

If you have an organization that is close to your heart, be sure to follow them on social media and watch for ways you can help. For example, the Salvation Army is currently in need of car sears, pack and plays, bed sheets.