How your time and washing machine can help Richmond SPCA

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond SPCA is asking for the public’s help with laundry as their commercial dyers are broken and awaiting repair.

Officials with the shelter reached out to the public on Facebook Monday morning saying we “desperately need your help!”

Richmond SPCA says your washer and dryer can ensure homeless dogs and cats have clean beds to curl up on until they’re adopted.

If you could volunteer your time and your washer, comment on their Facebook post or come pick up a bag of linen at the Robins-Starr Humane Center at 2519 Hermitage Road.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts!” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

Here are the hours for the Robins-Starr Humane Center:

Monday- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday – Friday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.