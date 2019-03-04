× Henrico woman struck, killed on Hungary Spring Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified the woman who was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Henrico County last week.

The incident occurred on March 1, 2019, at approximately 6:23 p.m. Henrico Police and Fire responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 8700 block of Hungary Spring Rd.

A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling northbound on Hungary Spring Rd. when a pedestrian was struck.

The pedestrian, identified as 62-year-old Cathy Ellen Demao, of Henrico County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries.

Police say neither speed nor intoxication are factors in this incident. This crash remains under investigation.