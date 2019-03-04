Firefighters respond to garbage truck fire in Ashland neighborhood

ASHLAND, Va. – Hanover Fire and EMS responded to a garbage truck fire in an Ashland neighborhood Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched for a trash truck explosion/fire in the area of Milestone Drive and New Ashcake Road at approximately 9:34 a.m.

The fire was extinguished and contained to the cab area of the truck, according to officials with Hanover Fire and EMS. There were no injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office.

