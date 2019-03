Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Morgan Stewart and Phil Walker are excited about their new original EP, “Soul Love Sexy." They performed the title track and “Hands Up” from the album that releases to the public Tuesday, March 12th. You can celebrate the release of "Soul Love Sexy" with Fillmore Duo Saturday, March 9th from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Wine Loft in Short Pump.

