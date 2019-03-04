× Mechanicsville man arrested, accused of production, distribution of child porn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – A Mechanicsville man has been arrested and charged with the production and distribution of child pornography.

Investigators say that Derek Lee Short, 45, video recorded a juvenile female while she was in the state of undress while at his residence. The girl was unaware of the filming.

Sgt. James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said the taping is considered an isolated incident and that they are not looking for any other victims.

Short was arrested on February 28, 2019, after investigators executed a search warrant at Short’s Mechanicsville residence.

The arrest came after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He was charged with felony unlawful creation of the image of another, production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Short was being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.