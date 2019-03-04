× Men — with 2 pounds of meth — arrested in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Immigration detainers were placed on two men arrested last December on drug charges, according to Chesterfield Police. Crinmli Castaneda-Alcaraz, 21, of Dallas, Texas, and Brandon Alexis Hernandez, 18, of Houston, Texas, were in the country illegally, police said.

“[The men were] the focus of an investigation into illegal drug activity in the Richmond metro area,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “At about 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2018, police saw the two men remove a package from their vehicle in the 6000 block of Hull Street Road. This package was later found to contain four bags of methamphetamine, which together weighed about 2 pounds.”

The men were charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, importation of controlled substances into the Commonwealth of Virginia, and conspiracy to violate the Drug Control Act of Virginia.

“Both men are being held in the Chesterfield County Jail pending a court appearance,” the spokesperson continued. “Officials with the Henrico County Police Division, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement assisted with this investigation.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660