Richmond Police investigate Chamberlayne Avenue shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — The northbound lanes of Chamberlayne Avenue, near the ramps to Interstate 95/64, are closed Monday afternoon in downtown Richmond while detectives investigate “an incident,” according to a Richmond Police tweet.

The police active call log indicated the investigation was focused on a shooting along the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

“No foul play is suspected at this time,” police tweeted.

Drivers were being detoured to Brook Road/Lombardy.

This is a developing story.