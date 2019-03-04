Call center expansion creates 600 new jobs in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – The expansion of a call center is expected to create 600 new jobs in Chesterfield County.

Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday afternoon that the Results Companies, a leading provider of business processing outsourcing services, will invest $1.5 million to expand its client engagement operations.

“We believe that Midlothian is the right place to help us grow our company,” said aid The Results Companies Vice President of Human Resources Andrea Maizes. “The incentive programs will strengthen our competitive positioning within the industry while allowing us to join a dynamic community.”

The new Chesterfield space will be their second call center in the area. The Commonwealth beat out New Mexico for the project.

“With client engagement centers throughout South and Central Virginia, The Results Companies is a respected major employer in the Commonwealth, and we thank the company for its decision to expand and reinvest in Chesterfield County.,” said Governor Northam. “To support this significant expansion, the company will also benefit from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which remains one of our strongest and most effective workforce development tools.”

The Results Companies employs over 1,300 full-time employees in Virginia.