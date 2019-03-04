Richmond Police hope to ID man in ‘Born Fly’ sweatshirt after Valentine’s Day homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police released video of a man seen minutes before an unsolved Valentine's Day homicide.

"Just before 11:30 p.m. [on Thursday, February 14], this man was seen walking into a convenience store in the 1200 block of Mosby Street the night of the homicide. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with the words 'Born Fly' on the front," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "At approximately 11:37 p.m. officers received a call for a person shot in the 1200 block of North 19th Street. When police arrived, they located an adult male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound."

Police also found Curtison Murray, 29, deceased in a Fairmount Avenue alley.

Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.