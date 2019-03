Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. -- They had just seconds to spare.

An 18-year-old driver and three passengers were able to jump out of their car just moments before it was hit by two trains.

The car got stuck on the tracks Sunday night in Fauquier County and was almost immediately hit by two trains traveling in opposite directions.

Injuries were reported on one of the trains - an Amtrak and the crash is under investigation.