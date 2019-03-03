Track rain in Richmond

Police: Hit-and-run driver in Mustang struck man near Fan club

Posted 5:41 pm, March 3, 2019, by , Updated at 06:41PM, March 3, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the Fan in Richmond.

It happened in the 2400 block of West Main Street just after 2 a.m.

Investigators said the driver of a dark-colored Mustang hit a pedestrian after he left a club.

That man only suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Police have not announced any arrests.

