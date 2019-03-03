Police: Hit-and-run driver in Mustang struck man near Fan club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the Fan in Richmond.

It happened in the 2400 block of West Main Street just after 2 a.m.

Investigators said the driver of a dark-colored Mustang hit a pedestrian after he left a club.

That man only suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Police have not announced any arrests.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

