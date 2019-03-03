Herring says Virginia must ‘rectify inequities and systemic racism’ in op-ed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said he is ready to do his part to rectify systematic racism after he admitted to wearing blackface as a college student in 1980.

Herring posted on Twitter Sunday a link to an op-ed he wrote in the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

In the piece Herring apologized again for wearing blackface, calling his past actions dumb and racist.

Herring went on to write that he was blinded by white privilege, but was able to grow, mature and sympathize with others.

"In order to be a truly thriving, successful commonwealth, we must finally own an honest accounting of our history, confront the sins of the past, and work to understand and rectify inequities and systemic racism that we know persist today,” Herring wrote in conclusion.