Conservative activists aim to woo black and Latino voters at Blexit Richmond event

RICHMOND, Va. — A group of conservative activists hosted a conference in Richmond aimed at convincing black and Latino voters to abandon the Democratic party in favor of the GOP.

About 100 people attended the Blexit group’s Statues vs. Governors event from 3 to 6 p.m. at the National Theater.

The group’s leader said they picked Richmond because of the recent scandals involving Virginia’s democratic governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

“A state that launches mass protests against statues and yet ignores the problematic leadership of Ralph Northam is ready for a Blexit,” reads a description of the event online.

Chandler Crump traveled from Atlanta to attend.

“Brexit is Britain leaving the European Union for a better future for themselves,” Crump said. “Blexit leaving the Democratic party for a better future for themselves. It’s the same thing.”

The organization has faced criticism in the past after one of its founder, Candace Owens, appeared to defend Hitler during a discussion about nationalism in London in December.

Here is video of Candace Owens' full answer on nationalism and Hitler pic.twitter.com/NfBvoH8vQg — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) February 8, 2019

Owens said last month that her comments had been mischaracterized by “Leftist journalists.”

A spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Virginia offered this comment about the event:

“Dinesh D’Souza and the rest of that group are an embarrassment to America. We can`t wait for them to exit our Commonwealth.”