Instead of birthday presents, boy makes donation to police ‘to catch more bad guys’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – An area police chief is lauding a young man for his generous donation to the department.

“In lieu of presents for his birthday, Sebastian asked people to donate money to the Chesterfield County Police Foundation,” Chesterfield County Police Chief Col. Jeffrey S. Katz wrote. “This young man… is my hero.”

The boy’s handwritten letter thanks officers for helping the community.

“For my birthday I want to help you so you can catch more bad guys,” the note reads.

Katz said Sebastian raised $250, which will go to the foundation to help officers in times of injury or loss.