Video shows San Francisco Giants CEO, wife in physical altercation

Video captured by a bystander on Friday appears to show San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer arguing with his wife and trying to grab what looks like a cell phone out of her hand. In the ensuing scuffle, Pam Baer falls to the ground in the chair she was sitting in.

“Oh my God!” Pam Baer can be heard screaming in the video first released by TMZ. It is unclear from the audio what she said next, though many have understood her to call for help.

After a cut in the video, Larry Baer is seen with a phone in his hand saying, “Stop, Pam. Stop,” and walking away as bystanders in the outdoor area where the incident occurred are heard yelling for her to stay away from him.

“Regrettably today we had a heated argument in public over a family matter. We are deeply embarrassed by the situation and have resolved the issue,” said a statement from Pam and Larry Baer, provided to CNN Sports by the Giants.

In a follow-up statement also released by the Giants, Larry Baer said: “I am truly sorry for the pain that I have brought to my wife, children and to the organization. It is not reflective of the kind of a person that I aspire to be, but it happened and I will do whatever it takes to make sure that I never behave in such an inappropriate manner again.”

Pam Baer sent CNN this email response about what happened: “Ha….An unfortunate public marital argument. I grabbed his phone and I fell back. I love Larry more than anything.”

Major League Baseball issued a statement saying, “Major League Baseball is aware of the incident and, just like any other situation like this, will immediately begin to gather the facts. We will have no further comment until this process is completed.”

San Francisco Police spokesman, Officer Joseph Tomlinson said, “We are aware of the incident at that location, and we are investigating.”

No charges have been filed.

Major League Baseball says its domestic violence policy applies to executives as well as players. The policy has led to the suspension of several players, including Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees and Jose Reyes of the Colorado Rockies, both in 2016.

Baer is seen as a major part of the success enjoyed by the Giants, who won the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

He was part of the effort to assemble a new ownership group and negotiate the sale that kept the Giants in San Francisco, according to his bio on the team website. He was named executive vice president in 1992, chief operating officer in 1996, team president in 2008 and CEO in 2012.

He led the effort to build the Giants’ stadium AT&T Park, the first privately-financed Major League ballpark, the website says.

AT&T is the owner of CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia.

He has been involved in many charitable efforts and Baer and his wife, Pam co-chaired the San Francisco General Hospital Foundation Campaign Committee in support of the new hospital, which opened in 2016, the website says.