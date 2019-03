RICHMOND, Va. — The Oratorio Society of Richmond will hold its Silent Auction Sunday, March 3 at the Tuckahoe Woman’s Club on Dover Road in Richmond from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

More than $15,000 worth of goods and services will be put up for auction. Proceeds will help fund the group’s May 19 production of Handel’s Hercules at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

Pop up oratorio by The Oratorio Society of Richmond! pic.twitter.com/6WyheLwwI7 — OratorioSocietyRVA (@OratorioRVA) February 20, 2019