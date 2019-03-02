Track rain in Richmond

Police ID man killed after crashing stolen vehicle into light pole

Posted 1:05 pm, March 2, 2019, by , Updated at 01:29PM, March 2, 2019

Mayo Bridge

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified Keith D. Haines, 39, as the driver killed after wrecking a stolen vehicle off of Mayo Bridge.

At 9:30 on Friday night, an officer identified the stolen vehicle driving southbound on 14th street towards the Mayo Bridge. When the officer attempted to make a stop, Haines sped up and lost control of the vehicle. After leaving the roadway, Haines quickly crashed into a light poll.

He was pronounced dead the scene.

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team responded and continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Crash Team Investigator J. Peterson at
(804) 646-1511.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.