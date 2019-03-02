× Police ID man killed after crashing stolen vehicle into light pole

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified Keith D. Haines, 39, as the driver killed after wrecking a stolen vehicle off of Mayo Bridge.

At 9:30 on Friday night, an officer identified the stolen vehicle driving southbound on 14th street towards the Mayo Bridge. When the officer attempted to make a stop, Haines sped up and lost control of the vehicle. After leaving the roadway, Haines quickly crashed into a light poll.

He was pronounced dead the scene.

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team responded and continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Crash Team Investigator J. Peterson at

(804) 646-1511.