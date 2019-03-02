Break-ins reported in Essex County subdivision

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. — Deputies issued a warning about a string of home break-ins earlier this week in an Essex County subdivision.

Officials said deputies were called Thursday to the Rappahannock River Estates subdivision for break-ins at “several homes.”

“Unknown suspect(s) made entry into these residences, causing damage to the property and stole various items once inside,” officials posted on Facebook.

No suspect information was available at last check.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to please contact Capt. Jason Hayes at 804-443-4397.