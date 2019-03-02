Flying Squirrels host block party at the Diamond as fans snap up single-game tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Baseball fans of all ages gathered at the Diamond Saturday for a huge party hosted by the Richmond Flying Squirrels' mascots Nutzy and Nutasha.

Squirrels Way became a neighborhood block party with live music, games, and food trucks.

The annual event marks the first opportunity for fans to get single-game tickets for the 2019 season.

“It’s been a wonderful day, despite the nippy temperatures earlier, we had a huge crowd,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. ”We had people line up all the way down the sidewalk to buy tickets…, so it’s been a wonderfully uplifting day for the whole family.”

Parnell said it gave the team the chance to thank the community.

If you didn't make it out to the party to get your tickets, you can still purchase them online.