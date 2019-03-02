‘Armed and dangerous’ inmate on the lam may be hiding out near Brunswick County, sheriff warns

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are warning the public to be on the lookout for an “armed and dangerous” inmate who escaped prison in October who could again target Gasburg in Brunswick County near the North Carolina state line.

Sheriff B.K. Roberts said 44-year-old Cul Priest Jones, of Halifax, North Carolina, escaped from the Hoke Correctional Institute in October and “began a multi-state crime spree involving crimes including burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft.”

Roberts said Jones burglarized several homes and businesses in Gasburg in November.

“During these burglaries, a vehicle was stolen and was later recovered in Maryland. All information at the time supported that Jones was traveling North and no longer posed a threat to our area,” Roberts said.

However, officials said that Jones was connected to a Thursday break-in at a Halifax, North Carolina, business where several items, including two vehicles, were stolen.

One vehicle was later recovered, but officials said Jones may still be driving a black 2002 Mercedes with North Carolina independent dealer tag of 145775 or 145756.

“Citizens are advised again to check their properties and if anything suspicious is observed please contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately,” Roberts warned. “Jones should be believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be confronted for any reason.”

Halifax County is about 30 miles from Gasburg.

Anyone with information information about the whereabouts of Cul Priest Jones is asked to call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 434-848- 3133.

