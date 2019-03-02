Man, woman in car shot on Midlothian Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. — Two people were shot while sitting in a car on Midlothian Turnpike, according to Richmond Police.

“At approximately 12:30 a.m., two individuals went to 177 E. Belt Blvd seeking assistance,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Both individuals, a male and a female, received non-life threatening injuries after they were shot, while in a car, in the 5900 block of Midlothian Turnpike.”

The shooting victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“Around the same time that the individuals were being assisted, Richmond Police officers responded to Midlothian Turnpike for reports of random gunfire. They canvassed the area and evidence was recovered,” the Richmond Police spokesperson continued.” At this time, no suspect information is available, but Richmond Police is attempting to gather descriptions and any other information that may assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or visit http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Capt. John W. Hall, Jr.