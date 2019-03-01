Women’s Health and Wellness Conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Dr. Rumki Banerjee, Medical Director from Apex MD and Chris Currin, owner and pharmacist at RX3 Compounding Pharmacy sat down to talk about the upcoming Women's Integrative Health & Healing Conference. Dr. Banerjee will be one of the speakers discussing menopausal and sexual health.

The 1st annual Women's Integrative Health & Healing Conference will take place

Friday,

March 8th at the Tuckahoe Women's Club located at 4215 Dover Rd. in Richmond. The event runs from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. For More Information visit https://www.thenewwoman.org/