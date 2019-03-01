!🎶Win FREE trip to ACM Awards in Las Vegas!🎶

Posted 12:05 am, March 1, 2019, by

WTVR CBS 6 and K95 Richmond are giving you the chance to win a trip for two to the 54th annual ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7.

The trip includes round-trip airfare, a two-night stay at a deluxe hotel and tickets to the show.

If you are having trouble accessing the entry form, click here to open in a new window. 

We’ll announce the winner on Friday, March 22.

And don’t miss the ACM Awards hosted by hosted by Reba McEntire on Sunday, April 7 on CBS 6!

Click here for the official rules. Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.