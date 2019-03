HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Welcome Honey and Mervin to the Virginia Zoo!

The two-toed sloths will be held at the World of Reptiles exhibit at the Virginia Zoo, according to WTKR.

Honey (female) is around 3 and a half years old, while Mervin (male) is around 4 and a half years old.

To find out more about what is going on at the Virginia Zoo, click here.