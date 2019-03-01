Try Three Notch’d Brewing’s new Blood Orange Gose to support a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Three Notch'd Brewery in Richmond will start selling a new beer to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

WTVR CBS 6 anchors Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns got to help brewmeisters craft their new Blood Orange Gose a few weeks ago at the Scott's Addition location.

The sales of that brew, which was available for the first time Friday evening, will benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The group aims to support those who live with the disease and put an end to MS forever. The group's major fundraiser is the Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads.

More than a dozen riders from the CBS 6 family and hundreds of other cyclists will be riding to Williamsburg and back to raise money for the MS Society this June.

The event raised more than $630,000 in 2018 and the WTVR CBS 6 team raised more than $20,000 last year.

Click here if you would like to register for this year's ride -- or make a donation.

Read more from Bill Fitzgerald on “Why we ride.”