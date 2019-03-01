🐕Bring your pup to Richmond SPCA’s Dog Jog on Saturday, March 23

RICHMOND, Va. — The 17th annual Dog Jog and 5K Run, benefiting the Richmond SPCA, is Saturday, March 23.

“The day begins with a chip-timed 5K (3.1 mile) run/walk for people only, followed by a dog-friendly, leisurely one-mile Dog Jog,” officials said. “Throughout the morning, we host our pet-friendly vendor fair at our Robins-Starr Humane Center, featuring a Kids’ Fun Zone and a pets’ Fun Zone packed full of fun activities for the whole family.”

The first 1,000 registered participants will receive a T-shirt and goodie bag full of exciting gifts. Click here to sign up.

Proceeds from the event benefit the pets in the care of the Richmond SPCA.

The 2018 Dog Jog raised more than $192,000 to help homeless animals.