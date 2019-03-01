× Owner explains why Urban Farmhouse is closing in Rocketts Landing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – -A Richmond café chain has closed its eastern-most outpost after less than three years in business.

Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe on Thursday ceased operations at its Rocketts Landing location at 4821 Old Main St.

A small crew of workers was seen removing items, equipment and décor from the 3,000-square-foot storefront, which the chain had occupied since June 2016 after taking over the space from Mbargo.

