RICHMOND, Va - Friends of the show Brent and Mike Lubbock from Sylvan Heights Bird Park brought some domestic ducks into the studio today. They showed off Gabby the call duck, Georgia a peking duck, Thunder a runner duck and a wood duck named Gabby. Sylvain Heights Bird Park offers daily keeper talks at 1:15 p.m. They are hosting Birds, Brews & BBQ on Saturday, March 16th from 5 p.m. to 8 pm. at the Sylvan Heights Bird Park located at 500 Sylvan Heights Park Way in Scotland Neck, North Carolina.

